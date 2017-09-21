Spicer Claims He Never 'Knowingly' Lied To The American People

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Spicer says he did not "knowingly" lie in first TV interview since #Emmys appearance: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD - @paulafaris pic.twitter.com/r8gyDlmAwF

“Sorry not sorry” was more or less the message former White House press secretary Sean Spicer relayed in his first television interview since resigning from President Donald Trump’s administration in July.

In an interview that aired Thursday morning, Spicer admitted he had made mistakes, but told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” he had never “knowingly” lied to the American people.

“In some cases, there were things that I did that until someone brought it up, I said, ‘Gosh, I didn’t realize that was a mistake, I’m sorry about that.’ But to watch some of the personal attacks questioning my integrity, questioning what my intentions were, I think were really over-the-top,” Spicer said.

In his first week as press secretary, Spicer falsely claimed that Trump’s inauguration ushered in “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period.”

He offered a bizarre and jumbled explanation for his pronouncement.

“It might have been better to be a lot more specific with what we were talking about in terms of the universe and not focus so much on photographic evidence,” he said.

He insisted that he’s corrected the record in the aftermath of his mishaps. “I know there are some folks that no matter what we say or do, they think that everything we did was wrong and want a blanket apology, that’s not happening.”

Spicer also indicated he would be willing to testify in the investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia.

Axios’ Mike Allen reported Thursday that he had reached out to Spicer for comment about the many notes he’d reportedly taken during his time at the White House, which Allen speculated could be used as evidence in the Russia investigation. Spicer responded to the question by threatening to call the authorities, Allen said.