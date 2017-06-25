With a great “Spider-Man” movie comes a greatly diverse cast.

Marvel and Sony’s new spin on the story, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” includes actors from all different backgrounds, ethnicities and ages taking on pivotal roles. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon play Spider-Man’s friends, Laura Harrier is his love interest, and Marisa Tomei plays a younger version of Aunt May.

Everyone seems flipped around in one way or another, and the actors are into it.

At the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” press conference in New York on Sunday, Latino actor Tony Revolori thanked producers for giving him the role of Flash Thompson, which is traditionally a white character.

“Thank you to Jon [Watts], Amy [Pascal] and Kevin [Feige] for casting a 5-foot-8 brown guy to play a 6-foot-2 blond, blue-eyed guy,” said the actor.

The actors and producers of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” were asked about the inspiration behind the casting during the press conference, and producer Amy Pascal stepped up and dropped the mic.

“I would say the inspiration for it was reality,” said Pascal.

Yup. Reality.

The response was met with applause and “amens” from the cast and audience.

It appears everyone in production was on the same page from the beginning. Director Jon Watts previously addressed the diversity topic, similarly telling The Daily Beast:

Peter Parker goes to high school in Queens, and Queens is one of ― if not the ― most diverse places in the world. So I just wanted it to reflect what that actually looks like.

By looking at the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” cast, it’s clear this is not the same old “Spider-Man” movie we’ve become accustomed to. This is something better, and it has the positive social media reviews — and will likely get the box-office numbers — to prove it.