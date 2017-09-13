Shooting Reported At Washington State High School

A shooting occurred at Freeman High School in Rockford, Washington, on Wednesday morning, the Spokane County Sheriff’s office confirmed.

#Frreman School Shooting-MiddleSchool & Elementary on lock down. Multiple DeputiesOfficers/Medical @ scene. Safety of students #1 PRIORITY — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) September 13, 2017

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer told reporters outside the high school that there were injured victims being treated at a nearby hospital, but could not confirm the number of patients.

Schaeffer said the “threat from the shooter has been eliminated.”

The shooting prompted the Spokane Public Schools district to put all campuses on lockdown at around 10:30 a.m. local time. The lockdown was lifted almost an hour later.