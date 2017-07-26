Sports Illustrated Debuts Its Epic Line Of Extended Size Swimsuits

Sports Illustrated, which has taken a more body-inclusive approach to its annual Swimsuit Issue, showed it also has game in creating beachwear for women of all sizes.

The magazine unveiled its first bathing suit line at Miami Swim Week on Saturday, earning loud applause for the fashions worn by some its curviest catwalkers.

“[People in the crowd] lost their minds when the curvy girls came out,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day told the New York Post. “I think they were shocked because you don’t typically see that at fashion week … especially at swim fashion week. Some people were moved to tears because they saw themselves represented on the runway, which they never thought they would.”

The models, who are competing for a spot in next year’s S.I. issue, rocked the eye-catching bikinis and two-pieces that boasted metallic colors and revealing cuts.

The line, produced with RAJ Swim, will be available in early 2018 in conjunction with the launch of the next Swimsuit Issue, Sports Illustrated previously noted.

According to the Post, the suits range in price from $40 to $160 and will accommodate up to size 20.

Check out Day’s triumphant victory walk and splashdown with S.I. model Hailey Clauson.