Spotlight on Songwriting Team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Of 'Dear Evan Hansen' And 'La La Land'

Benj Pasek: When I was eleven years old, I saw The Lion King and Rent, two very different shows. That double whammy got me into theater in a deep way. I went with my family and remember The Lion King being magical. The animals were coming through the aisles. I thought the possibility of what theater can be is amazing. And then Rent was the show that changed my life. It had representation of people who I saw myself in — gay characters on stage. I was a young kid who was questioning my identity and feeling alone and a little bit lost in the world. To see yourself portrayed on stage, with a celebrated hero or a complicated story where you are loved and where issues of love are addressed, is a really beautiful thing. It makes you think about how representation on stage is for every creed, color, religion and sexual orientation.