Squiggle Eyebrows Are A Thing Now, And The Internet Is Confused

Beauty bloggers are getting more creative with eyebrows. And, in the process, raising them.

“Squiggle brows” are the newest trend in the makeup world, and some people are really opposed to them. The carefully drawn look is a replacement for the insanely artistic feather eyebrow trend that popped up earlier this year.

A post shared by Promise Tamang (@promisetamang) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

Beauty blogger Promise Tamang has been credited with starting the trend on her Instagram page. Tamang was inspired after she saw a photo that had been edited to make an eyebrow look wavy.

“I am always experimenting and trying different makeup looks on my social pages,” Tamang told HuffPost. “It was done for fun to show my followers something new.”

The beauty guru said that negative comments are predictable, and that they don’t bother her.

A post shared by hannah lyne (@hannahdoesmakeupp) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Photos have popped up across social media of other makeup artists having fun with the concept.

“I personally love the whole squiggly brow trend,” beauty blogger Hannah Lyne, 15, told HuffPost. “I just wanted to be creative and have some fun with makeup. I don’t like to take myself too seriously in that sense.”

Hannah, who is in West Yorkshire, England, said reactions have definitely been mixed. And even though there have been more negative comments than positive, she’s happy to get the conversation going.

And there has definitely been a conversation.

feather brow trend and now wiggle brow LMAO STOP — mes (@zxcvbnmesa) August 26, 2017

Cool for cosplay or Halloween. Not for every day use. — Brittney Henry (@brittdaymare) August 29, 2017

I didn't spend the last few years figuring out how to draw on my eyebrows just for squiggle brows to be a new trend 🙅🏼 — Emily Perkins (@Em_perkk) August 31, 2017

Squiggle eyebrows. Some of ya'll are brave. pic.twitter.com/ETq0AFGG3G — Miss Ludidi (@iHlubikazi_29) August 31, 2017

SQUIGGLE EYEBROWS ARE BECOMING A THING AND I'M ALL ABOUT IT!!!!! YESSS — kori (@sicomoroarbol) August 29, 2017

those squiggle eyebrows have a certain demonic energy to them i just can't place — worm on a string (@cadetoxton) August 30, 2017

squiggle eyebrows content needs to be removed from my instagram IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/ksefChXHVu — Bryanna Cappadona (@brycappa) August 31, 2017

If you wanna squiggle your eyebrows, squiggle dem brows girl (or boy) 💁🏽 — Samantha (@samanthajaneYT) August 31, 2017

Eyebrows are deeply important to me, and this squiggle brow trend is causing me much psychological distress. — Arielle (@mrstschinkel) August 31, 2017

IDK WHATS THIS WAVY SQUIGGLE EYEBROWS TREND PPL ARE TRYING TO MAKE HAPPEN BUT IT MUST BE STOPPED IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/1zBf4ul4Kq — infinite Ferris (@ladynymeria) August 31, 2017

Some people are terrified of these oddly shaped brows; others are actually excited. Hannah admitted she probably wouldn’t wear the look during the day, but said the point was to express herself.