Squiggle Eyebrows Are A Thing Now, And The Internet Is Confused

Beauty bloggers are getting more creative with eyebrows. And, in the process, raising them.
“Squiggle brows” are the newest trend in the makeup world, and some people are really opposed to them. The carefully drawn look is a replacement for the insanely artistic feather eyebrow trend that popped up earlier this year.
Beauty blogger Promise Tamang has been credited with starting the trend on her Instagram page. Tamang was inspired after she saw a photo that had been edited to make an eyebrow look wavy.
“I am always experimenting and trying different makeup looks on my social pages,” Tamang told HuffPost. “It was done for fun to show my followers something new.”
The beauty guru said that negative comments are predictable, and that they don’t bother her.
Photos have popped up across social media of other makeup artists having fun with the concept.
“I personally love the whole squiggly brow trend,” beauty blogger Hannah Lyne, 15, told HuffPost. “I just wanted to be creative and have some fun with makeup. I don’t like to take myself too seriously in that sense.”
Hannah, who is in West Yorkshire, England, said reactions have definitely been mixed. And even though there have been more negative comments than positive, she’s happy to get the conversation going.
And there has definitely been a conversation.
Some people are terrified of these oddly shaped brows; others are actually excited. Hannah admitted she probably wouldn’t wear the look during the day, but said the point was to express herself.
“I think makeup’s a great creative outlet, and people should feel free to do what they want with it,” she told HuffPost. “If that means rocking a squiggly brow, then go for it!”
