Candy-Crazed Squirrels Steal Sweets From Convenience Store

WANTED: A group of repeat-offender squirrels with the nuts to steal candy bars from a Toronto convenience store.

That’s the mission of Luke’s Grocery owner Paul Kim, who says the brash critters just waltz right in and take his candy.

“I always see them sneaking outside the door, looking in my store, and even right at me!” Kim told the Toronto Star.

And it’s not just one bar they’re looking for. These squirrels enjoy variety in their snacking.

“They come in and take Crunchies, Crispy Crunch, Wonderbar,” Kim said.

StopThatSquirrel DropThatBar The squirrel thinks that a convenience store in Toronto is rolling out the red carpet for some candy.

Videos posted to the YouTube account “StopThatSquirrel DropThatBar” show a pair of incidents involving the accused animals. The first is from October and the second, posted on Wednesday, was recorded in November.

“I think we’ve lost up to ... 48-ish bars this fall season,” Kim’s daughter Cindy told the Star. “That’s an extremely rough estimate, though, because we have no way of knowing when we’ve been robbed — they’re very sneaky.”

The Kims solicited advice on how to stop the squirrels by posting the videos to Reddit. Several viewers suggested that the Kims close the store’s front door, but the family says it needs to be kept open during the warmer months. If they closed it, the air-conditioning bill would be too expensive, they told Global News.

Now that winter has arrived, the Kims have a few months to huddle in, close the door, and strategize for when summer rolls around.