New 'Star Wars' Postage Stamps Are 'Bleep Bloop' Beautiful

These stamps will be perfect for sending packages to a galaxy far, far away.
Britain’s postal service, the Royal Mail, is marking the upcoming release of the new “Star Wars” movie, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” with a set of eight related postage stamps.
Maz Kanata, Chewbacca, Supreme Leader Snoke, BB-8, R2-D2, C-3PO, K-2SO and a Porg appear on the stamps, which were designed by British artist Malcolm Tween.
Four of the stamps also contain hidden details which can only be seen under UV light, according to the service.
Fans may pre-order the stamps via the Royal Mail website or buy them at post office branches across the United Kingdom on Oct. 12. The highly-anticipated movie opens in theaters in December.
See the full collection here:
'Star Wars' Postage Stamps
