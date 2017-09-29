U.S. To Evacuate Diplomatic Staff From Cuba Following Mystery Ailments

The State Department has ordered a large portion of the American embassy staff in Havana to evacuate Cuba after mysterious attacks that have caused serious injury, several news outlets reported Friday.

Some embassy personnel have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury and damage to the central nervous system, CBS News reported. There’s a possibility that they were targets of some kind of sonic attack directed at their homes beginning late last year. Ongoing investigations have failed to identify who or what is behind the attacks, according to senior government officials.