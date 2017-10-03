Steel Yourself! HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh ― a major hub for everything from sports to music to art to steel ― is anything but boring.

The western Pennsylvanian city has brought us the likes of Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Chabon and feminist playwright Gertrude Stein. The National Negro Opera Company, which was the first all-African-American opera company in the United States, was founded there. For a dose of culture, you can go to the city’s Carnegie Museum of Natural History, the Carnegie Museum of Art, the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, or the modern Andy Warhol Museum. And there’s always the chance to hear the crack of a bat at PNC Park baseball stadium.

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

HuffPost’s Listen To America bus pulled into Pittsburgh last week, where we talked to residents about daily life, steelwork and much, much more. Here’s what our time in the city looked like: