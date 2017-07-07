Steff Reed - Power Of Love Tour

Grammy nominated educator Steff Reed, is taking his talents on the road! Titled the Power of Love, this east coast tour will not only feature Steff, but also some of his musical friends such as WordSpit The iLLest, CoCoa Sarai, Berry Boo, E$CO, Moosie Wins, and Jypsy Jeyfree. This musical excursion will start in Steff’s home of New York City on July 12th, and end in Washington, D.C. on August 11th. All of the hard work he has put in over the last couple of years, will be conveyed throughout this tour.

Power of Love is not just a tour, it is a movement. As an educator and musician, Steff Reed knows the importance of taking a stand and connecting your words with the people. He is using his platform to teach songwriting & social justice in the public school system under the Apollo Theater Education, an urban arts partnership. His ability to bridge together education and music on a high level, is very impressive. Most recently Steff is embarking on a teaching fellowship at NYU, in which he will be teaching a Power of Love course at NYU under the Ed Sullivan Fellows summer program.

The power of love is a powerful thing and Steff Reed knows it. As the title of his sophomore album and first single off of this project, this New York native plans to use his passion of advocating for human rights, to change the world through melodic flows. His unique rock influenced sound is clearly conveyed on his new single, which is available today for streaming! As a well rounded entertainer, he knows what it takes to garner success and have a successful tour.

As mentioned above, Steff Reed’s Power of Love Tour will begin on July 12th and end on August 11th. Checkout the official tour dates below! In the meantime, press play on his latest single “Power of Love” and indulge in a harmonious bliss.