08/07/2017 03:48 pm ET

17 Fantastically Fun Shirts For Girls Who Love STEM

Just in time to head back to school.

By Taylor Pittman

As the first day of school approaches, girls who love all things science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) will be able to wear their hearts on their sleeves.

Whether their daughters love coding, chemistry or another subject, parents can turn to popular stores like Target and Old Navy, and to smaller clothing lines that combat gender stereotypes like Svaha to stock up on tees.  

Here are 17 shirts for girls who love STEM:

All prices reflect what was advertised at time of publishing.

