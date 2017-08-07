17 Fantastically Fun Shirts For Girls Who Love STEM

As the first day of school approaches, girls who love all things science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) will be able to wear their hearts on their sleeves.
Whether their daughters love coding, chemistry or another subject, parents can turn to popular stores like Target and Old Navy, and to smaller clothing lines that combat gender stereotypes like Svaha to stock up on tees.
Here are 17 shirts for girls who love STEM:
-
1 Zebra Shirt
-
2 Girls Love Rings Shirt
-
3 Future Astronaut Shirt
-
4 Get Focused Shirt
-
5 I Love Math Shirt
-
6 Moon Phases Shirt
-
7 Future Coder Shirt
-
8 Ada Lovelace Shirt
-
9 Rocket Scientist Shirt
-
10 Science Experiment Shirt
-
11 Marie Curie Shirt
-
12 Solar System Shirt
-
13 Dinosaur Shirt
-
14 Rocket Ship Shirt
-
15 Girl Genius Shirt
-
16 Forget Princess Shirt
-
17 She-Rex Shirt
All prices reflect what was advertised at time of publishing.
