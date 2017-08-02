COMEDY
Al Franken Relives Dramatic Moment John McCain Voted No On GOP Health Care Bill

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) has recalled the tense moment that Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) helped scupper the Republican health care bill.

On Tuesday’s “Late Show,” the former comedian told host Stephen Colbert he had an inkling about which way McCain was going to vote early Friday because Vice President Mike Pence, who held the casting vote in the event of a tie, had already left the hall.

Franken said “there was a pause” among Democrats after McCain opposed the Health Care Freedom Act, also known as the “skinny repeal” ― the GOP’s failed attempt at repealing the core components of the Affordable Care Act.

Then Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) gestured for them to hold back, Franken recalled. “Everyone stopped, because we didn’t want to gloat,” he said. “And we shouldn’t gloat, because this is serious stuff.”

Franken also opened up about how his previous career as a comedian known for poking fun at those in power had affected his current career, and taught Colbert the importance of pivoting during an interview.

Check out his description of McCain’s vote in the clip above, and his pivoting technique below:

