07/25/2017 06:55 am ET

Stephen Colbert Debuts Hilarious Impression Of Anthony Scaramucci

Uncanny.

By Lee Moran

Stephen Colbert has already got his impression of President Donald Trump’s new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, down to a tee.

On Monday’s “Late Show,” Colbert debuted his impersonation of the former hedge fund executive’s address to reporters on Friday, following Sean Spicer’s resignation as White House press secretary. And it’s hilarious.

After referencing a report in which White House staffers had labelled Scaramucci as “a joke” who “isn’t qualified for the job,” Colbert quipped that those were the actual “qualifications for the job.”

Check out the full segment above.

Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

