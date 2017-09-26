COMEDY
09/26/2017 11:43 pm ET

Stephen Colbert Gets His Entire Audience To Deliver A Very Loud Message To Trump

Loud and clear.

By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump boasted on Twitter that the booing of NFL players who took a knee on Monday night was the “loudest I have ever heard.”

Stephen Colbert set out to prove otherwise. 

With the help of his “Late Show” studio audience Tuesday night, Colbert sent a pretty loud message back to the president.

Check it out above. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Stephen Colbert GIFs
PHOTO GALLERY
Stephen Colbert GIFs
Suggest a correction
Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Nfl Stephen Colbert Sports Comedy
Stephen Colbert Gets His Entire Audience To Deliver A Very Loud Message To Trump

CONVERSATIONS