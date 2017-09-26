Stephen Colbert Gets His Entire Audience To Deliver A Very Loud Message To Trump

TONIGHT: Does the President have too much time on his hands? His preoccupation with the actions of NFL players indicates he might. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/qIOy1WcbQK— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 27, 2017
President Donald Trump boasted on Twitter that the booing of NFL players who took a knee on Monday night was the “loudest I have ever heard.”
Stephen Colbert set out to prove otherwise.
With the help of his “Late Show” studio audience Tuesday night, Colbert sent a pretty loud message back to the president.
Check it out above.
