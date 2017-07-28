COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Has Figured Out Why We Don’t See Steve Bannon Anymore

"Late Show" host goes full "Mooch" in bleep-filled monologue.

Stephen Colbert offered hearty congratulations to White House strategist Steve Bannon on Thursday night.

As the “Late Show” host read some of the profanity-laced comments White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci recently made about his coworkers, it’s clear the network censors were busy trying to keep up.  

Scaramucci’s comments about Bannon were particularly.... descriptive... prompting Colbert to reply, “Good for you, Steve!”

See the full segment above.

