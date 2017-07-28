Stephen Colbert Has Figured Out Why We Don’t See Steve Bannon Anymore

TONIGHT: Anthony Scaramucci used some "not safe for work" language to tell Reince Priebus he is not safe at work. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/vLb7AO6t0V— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 28, 2017
Stephen Colbert offered hearty congratulations to White House strategist Steve Bannon on Thursday night.
As the “Late Show” host read some of the profanity-laced comments White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci recently made about his coworkers, it’s clear the network censors were busy trying to keep up.
Scaramucci’s comments about Bannon were particularly.... descriptive... prompting Colbert to reply, “Good for you, Steve!”
See the full segment above.
CONVERSATIONS