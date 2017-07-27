Stephen Colbert Is Creating A Cartoon TV Show About Donald Trump

Because Stephen Colbert doesn’t have enough on his metaphorical plate, the host of CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” has signed on to create an animated cartoon show about President Donald Trump and the various people around him for Showtime.

The network said Thursday that it’s ordered 10 episodes of a half-hour show executive produced by Colbert, which remains untitled as of now. It sounds like the idea is to turn around episodes pretty quickly, so that the people involved in the show can play off of specific stories in the news, à la “South Park.”

“I know a lot of people wanted to do this, and I’m honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world,” Colbert said in a statement that has just a hint of sarcasm. “I’ve seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA.”

The show was inspired by an animated segment Colbert used to open his live coverage of the presidential election last November, which also aired on Showtime. The animated Trump has become something of a recurring character on “Late Show” since then.

Here’s a bit more detail about how the show is going to go down, courtesy of Showtime: