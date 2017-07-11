People say that a week is a long time in politics. But when “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert returned from a weeklong break on Monday, he said he found people were still talking about the same thing — namely allegations that Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

“But here’s the thing,” said Colbert. “There is no evidence of collusion, or even the desire to collude with the Russians by anyone in the Trump campaign... is something that was true 48 hours ago.”

“Because now, yeah, a little bit,” he added.

Colbert then dissected a report in Sunday’s New York Times about how Donald Trump Jr. reportedly met with a Russian lawyer who’d promised to dish some dirt on his father’s rival, Hillary Clinton.

“It’s not a smoking gun, but it is a gun meeting with a Russian bullet about their mutual desire to smoke,” said Colbert.