Stephen Colbert examined the “varied cast of characters” who attended Donald Trump Jr.’s Russian lawyer meeting on Friday’s “Late Show.”

And he came to an entertaining conclusion about the people who gathered together in June 2016 after Trump Jr. was offered dirt on his father’s Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

According to Colbert, the rendezvous of the “rag-tag team” bore a striking resemblance to a “heist movie.” In particular, “Ocean’s Eleven.”

“‘Collusions Eleven,’” he jokingly titled this new (spoof) movie. “Coming this summer to a federal investigation near you.”