08/17/2017 01:22 am ET

Colbert Says There's Just One Thing He's Sure Of When It Comes To Donald Trump

"Late Show" host said he has no doubts anymore.

By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert says there’s only one thing he no longer has any doubts about when it comes to President Donald Trump.

The CBS “Late Show” host said that during a news conference that was supposed to be about highway infrastructure, Trump “drove America’s moral leadership right through the guardrails.” 

Trump on Tuesday placed equal blame for the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

There’s blame on both sides and I have no doubt about it and you don’t have any doubt about it either,” the president said.

“Oh, Mr. President, there is only one thing I no longer have any doubt about,” Colbert said. “You showed us who you were.”

See his latest Trump takedown in the clip above. 

Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

