Lin-Manuel Miranda shared a spectacularly awkward puberty video on Thursday’s “Late Show” to help Stephen Colbert’s Puerto Rico hurricane relief fund hit the $1 million mark.

With the tally for the #puberme campaign standing at $999,000, the “Hamilton” creator surprised the audience by walking on stage to play a clip of his 13-year-old self singing about Puerto Rico.

Colbert had vowed to donate $1,000 to help the Caribbean island recover from Hurricane Maria every time a celebrity posted a picture online of when they were going through puberty. Actor Nick Kroll and his “Big Mouth” cast-mates pledged to match the donation, then CBS offered to kick in a substantial amount of cash to honor the non-famous faces who also participated in the campaign.

Miranda’s last-minute intervention ensured the figure hit the magical number:

Miranda, who has family on the island, also used his appearance to promote the release of his new star-studded benefit single.