Stephen Colbert 'Reveals' Original Acronym For Anti-Immigration RAISE Act

Stephen Colbert has got the scoop on the naming of a controversial new immigration bill that President Donald Trump is backing. Kind of.

On Wednesday’s “Late Show,” Colbert examined the bill that the White House is calling the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy Act, or RAISE, which Trump trumpeted earlier in the day.

Colbert joked that the measure proposing to limit the ways foreign nationals can legally move to the U.S. wasn’t always going to be known by that acronym. Trump’s administration initially wanted to call it something entirely different, the comic teased.

But as becomes evident in the clip above, he admitted that the selected moniker was “much better marketing” than his spoof original name.