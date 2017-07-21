COMEDY
07/21/2017 04:41 am ET

Stephen Colbert Just Rented Out Trump’s Alleged ‘Pee Pee Tape’ Suite In Moscow

The history "just washes over you."

By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert wanted to get “soaked in history” for President Donald Trump

The CBS “Late Show” host recently visited Russia, and while in Moscow rented the infamous presidential suite at the Ritz Carlton.  

That’s the room where a former British spy alleges Trump hired prostitutes to perform a “golden showers” show (The claims of the controversial dossier have not been substantiated.).

“When you’re in this room, I don’t know how to describe it. It’s soaked in history,” Colbert said as he stood before the bed. “It just washes over you. I mean, it’s not even like it’s in the past. You’re in history. You’re in it.”

While Trump has denied the allegations in the dossier, Colbert did his best to help investigate: He brought a blacklight into the room to look for signs of bodily fluids. 

What did he find?

Check it out in the video above.  

Ed Mazza

CONVERSATIONS