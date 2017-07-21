Stephen Colbert Just Rented Out Trump’s Alleged ‘Pee Pee Tape’ Suite In Moscow

Critics say the meeting serves as the clearest evidence yet of a member of Trump's campaign seeking to collude with agents of the Russian government in the 2016 election. Apart from the cries of "treason," this could have violated campaign finance laws, which specifically prohibit political candidates and their associates from soliciting or receiving anything of value to benefit their campaign from foreigners.



Others have raised concern over Kushner's presence at the meeting, as it was disclosed amid revelations that he'd initially failed to list more than 100 foreign contacts on his federal disclosure form, which submitted in order to get a security clearance.



Trump's supporters have tried to downplay the meeting, however, suggesting it was an innocent -- and failed -- attempt to gather "opposition research" on Clinton.