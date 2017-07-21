Stephen Colbert Just Rented Out Trump’s Alleged ‘Pee Pee Tape’ Suite In Moscow

Stephen Colbert wanted to get “soaked in history” for President Donald Trump.
The CBS “Late Show” host recently visited Russia, and while in Moscow rented the infamous presidential suite at the Ritz Carlton.
That’s the room where a former British spy alleges Trump hired prostitutes to perform a “golden showers” show (The claims of the controversial dossier have not been substantiated.).
“When you’re in this room, I don’t know how to describe it. It’s soaked in history,” Colbert said as he stood before the bed. “It just washes over you. I mean, it’s not even like it’s in the past. You’re in history. You’re in it.”
While Trump has denied the allegations in the dossier, Colbert did his best to help investigate: He brought a blacklight into the room to look for signs of bodily fluids.
What did he find?
Check it out in the video above.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
Trump's supporters have tried to downplay the meeting, however, suggesting it was an innocent -- and again, failed -- attempt to gather "opposition research" on Clinton.
CONVERSATIONS