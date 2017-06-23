Stephen Colbert Went All The Way To Russia To Troll Donald Trump Over 'Tapes'

Stephen Colbert is ready to help President Donald Trump.

Trump admitted on Thursday he didn’t have any recordings of former FBI director James Comey, as he had previously implied.

But the “Late Show” host said he can find them... since he’s in Russia right now:

.@realDonaldTrump Don't worry, Mr. President. I'm in Russia. If the "tapes" exist, I'll bring you back a copy! pic.twitter.com/v5flvAMtFY — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 22, 2017

CBS was screening repeats of the “Late Show” Thursday and Friday while Colbert visited Russia. The Hollywood Reporter said he was there working on a material for a future broadcast.

No doubt the president will feature prominently in whatever he comes back with.

While in Russia, Colbert stopped by “Evening Urgant,” a talk show that Ivan Urgant hosts: