COMEDY
08/01/2017 05:07 am ET

Stephen Colbert Gives ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ A Hilarious Update In Farewell To The Mooch

"Late Show" host gives Anthony Scaramucci a musical sendoff.

By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert is “a broken man.”

The “Late Show” host on Monday night lamented the quick demise of the White House career of Anthony Scaramucci, who was ousted as President Donald Trump’s communications director on Monday after just 10 days on the job. 

The Mooch is toast!” Colbert said. “The front-stabber has been back-stabbed. He said he was going to fire everybody and I got to admit: he delivered.”  

But Colbert wasn’t done.

He also gave Scaramucci a musical sendoff, set to the tune of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” 

Check it out above. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Anthony Scaramucci As White House Communications Director
Suggest a correction
Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Television Stephen Colbert Anthony Scaramucci
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Stephen Colbert Gives ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ A Hilarious Update In Farewell To The Mooch

CONVERSATIONS