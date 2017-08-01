Stephen Colbert is “a broken man.”

The “Late Show” host on Monday night lamented the quick demise of the White House career of Anthony Scaramucci, who was ousted as President Donald Trump’s communications director on Monday after just 10 days on the job.

“The Mooch is toast!” Colbert said. “The front-stabber has been back-stabbed. He said he was going to fire everybody and I got to admit: he delivered.”

But Colbert wasn’t done.

He also gave Scaramucci a musical sendoff, set to the tune of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”