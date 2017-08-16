TONIGHT: It took two days for Trump to condemn the racist hate groups in Charlottesville... and one press conference to empower them. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/GCFVNE3SYo

Stephen Colbert isn’t having it.

On Tuesday, the “Late Show” host tore into President Donald Trump for saying he blamed “both sides” for the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I think there’s blame on both sides, and I have no doubt about it and you don’t have any doubt about it either,” a defiant Trump told reporters during a news conference.

“The only thing I’m doubting right now is whether you’re still going to be president by Friday,” Colbert said. “What the hell was that?”