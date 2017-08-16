COMEDY
Stephen Colbert: Donald Trump Might Not Be President By Friday

The "Late Show" host tears into Trump for empowering the alt-right.

Stephen Colbert isn’t having it. 

On Tuesday, the “Late Show” host tore into President Donald Trump for saying he blamed “both sides” for the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. 

“I think there’s blame on both sides, and I have no doubt about it and you don’t have any doubt about it either,” a defiant Trump told reporters during a news conference.

“The only thing I’m doubting right now is whether you’re still going to be president by Friday,” Colbert said. “What the hell was that?” 

