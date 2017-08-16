TONIGHT: It took two days for Trump to condemn the racist hate groups in Charlottesville... and one press conference to empower them. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/GCFVNE3SYo— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 16, 2017
Stephen Colbert isn’t having it.
On Tuesday, the “Late Show” host tore into President Donald Trump for saying he blamed “both sides” for the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
“I think there’s blame on both sides, and I have no doubt about it and you don’t have any doubt about it either,” a defiant Trump told reporters during a news conference.
“The only thing I’m doubting right now is whether you’re still going to be president by Friday,” Colbert said. “What the hell was that?”
See Colbert’s full takedown above.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
PHOTO GALLERIES
Anti-Hate Protests Against Trump
CONVERSATIONS