Stephen King Gets Some Revenge On Donald Trump For Blocking Him On Twitter

Now King is ready to block Trump back in another way.

He wrote on Twitter:

Donald Trump blocked me on Twitter. I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES. No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 25, 2017

For anyone not named Donald Trump, “Mr. Mercedes” is currently airing on Audience, while the highly anticipated “It” hits theaters Sept. 8.

Of course, King can’t actually block Trump from seeing either, so the revenge is only symbolic.

King has been feuding with Trump on social media since the presidential campaign, in which the author fired off tweets such as this one: