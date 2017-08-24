ARTS & CULTURE
08/24/2017 11:50 pm ET

Stephen King Gets Some Revenge On Donald Trump For Blocking Him On Twitter

"Go float yourself."

By Ed Mazza

Horror master Stephen King was blocked on Twitter by President Donald Trump back in June. 

Now King is ready to block Trump back in another way. 

He wrote on Twitter: 

For anyone not named Donald Trump, “Mr. Mercedes” is currently airing on Audience, while the highly anticipated “It” hits theaters Sept. 8. 

Of course, King can’t actually block Trump from seeing either, so the revenge is only symbolic.

King has been feuding with Trump on social media since the presidential campaign, in which the author fired off tweets such as this one: 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. Presidential Elections Twitter Stephen King
Subscribe to the Culture Shift email.
Get your weekly dose of books, film and culture.
Stephen King Gets Some Revenge On Donald Trump For Blocking Him On Twitter

CONVERSATIONS