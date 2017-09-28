Stephen King Warns Workers: Donald Trump 'Couldn't Give S**t One About You'

Stephen King has a warning about President Donald Trump’s new tax plan, especially for those who work for a living.

The best-selling author and frequent Trump nemesis wrote on Twitter:

Trump's no friend of the working man. If you're working for wages, brothers and sisters, he couldn't give Shit One about you. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 28, 2017

Check his tax plan. Same old same old. The fat man's busy dancing while the poor man pays the band. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 28, 2017

Hours after King’s tweet, a New York Times analysis found that Trump could personally save more than $1 billion under his own proposed tax plan.

This year, in June, King was blocked by the president shortly after calling him a “nut job.”

That didn’t stop him.

Earlier this month, King fired off this tweet: