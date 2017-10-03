More than twenty four hours after a wealthy retired accountant fitting no one’s profile of a terrorist (or deranged lunatic, disgruntled former employee, jilted lover, depressed gambling loser, or simple angry loner) committed the bloodiest shooting massacre in U.S. history, we are no closer to knowing why. Twenty four hours is a long time not to know in this age of fast information. But as we desperately hunt for a motive, like there’s a bomb is still ticking about to obliterate our collective sense of reason, and still come up short, it seems that defying meaning may have been Stephen Paddock’s studied purpose. If so, a lack of message may be the very message he intended to send.

We know that far from snapping, Paddock planned his rampage with premeditated precision, at least days if not longer in advance. He cached an arms depot’s worth of guns and ammunition, including at least one fully automatic assault rifle, in a high corner hotel room perfectly positioned to rain hellfire on thousands of densely corralled victims below. He reportedly used some kind of hammer to break two windows with two different vantages, and recorded his attack with a camera he mounted in the room. When police finally came for him, he wasted almost no time in killing himself as if he were just turning the page on a script he wrote.

Far beyond premeditated, Paddock’s plan for avoiding detection in advance seems as deliberate as the carnage he left was indiscriminate. He had no known extremist political or religious views or affiliations. He didn’t rant over social media. He had no criminal history to speak of nor major brushes with law enforcement. He is believed to have purchased his guns legally. He seemed friendly with people and not agitated in the days prior to the massacre. His family and neighbors are gobsmacked by his actions and can’t point to any warning signs in his past, except to remark that he was a bit reclusive and mildly yet unremarkably eccentric.

In short, Paddock is the epitome of the lone wolf assailant security experts say poses such a grave threat to public safety.

While a mass murderer’s ability to stay under the radar presents a scary conundrum for all of us, the fact that is still eluding mental detection after the fact is eerie and unusual. It is unusual enough to ask whether re remains a mystery by design, and whether his message, therefore, is about the impunity with which a lone wolf killer who broadcasts no advanced warning can operate.

The details are too ironic not to be significant. He listened to country music and attended shows like the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Music Festival he turned into a killing field. He was a gun enthusiast who mowed down people who mostly probably saw eye to eye with him on the Second Amendment. It’s as if he went out of his way to negate the few solid observations which could be made about his political and social preferences, thereby contradicting any zealous statement he might otherwise have made, for example, if he instead targeted San Francisco liberals attending a folk festival.

The Occam’s razor analysis is that he acted out of sick whimsy (he was a compulsive gambler who, oddly, owned homes at different times in both Mesquite, Texas and Mesquite, Nevada), e.g. by mimicking aspects of the movie The Accountant, or that he set out not to clarify anything but to blur things. We are all familiar with the human tropism of trying to make meaning out of absurdity. But some people find equilibrium instead by making a chaos of their lives, feelings, and ideas as a means of harmonizing themselves with the disarray that surrounds us.

If this at all explains Paddock’s brutality, our attempt to make sense of it will leave us frustrated and unfulfilled. We can brand his crime “pure evil,” as Trump did, but this does not move us closer to interdicting evil. We can extoll examples of heroism as uniquely American, but these aren’t solely American virtues; people the world over react to tragedy in the same ways: some by running toward it, most by running away, sometimes stopping to render aid, sometimes trampling others in their escape.

The NRA can spout that guns don’t kill people, people kill people, and that an armed citizenry is the best protection against an armed menace. But Paddock could not have undermined such NRA rhetoric better if he tried to, and maybe he tried to. No number of armed concertgoers, penned in below an invisible shooter with a machine gun, could have blasted him out of his turret in the sky before he inflicted mass casualties, or would even be toting the necessary hardware around a concert in the first place. And Paddock died surrounded by more guns than he could possibly fire, as if to say to the NRA that its expansive interpretation of the Second Amendment is literally overkill.