Man Who Shot Judge Is Father Of Steubenville Football Player Convicted In 2012 Rape Case

Law officers in Steubenville, Ohio, shot and killed Nathaniel “Nate” Richmond on Monday after he ambushed and opened fire on a judge outside the Jefferson County courthouse, seriously injuring him and wounding a bystander.

Judge Joseph J. Bruzzese Jr. was airlifted to a hospital in Pittsburgh for emergency surgery and is expected to recover.

Steubenville City Manager James Mavromatis says Judge Joseph Bruzzese was "ambushed" outside of the Jefferson County Courthouse pic.twitter.com/jr9ZJE4SGc — WTOV NEWS9 (@WTOV9) August 21, 2017

The bystander was hit by a ricocheting bullet, according to WTRF-TV. The unidentified person was treated at a nearby hospital and wasn’t seriously injured.

Richmond “laid in wait, for our judge, and ... it just hurts. First thing on a Monday morning,” Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla said at a press conference. “This was ambush and attempted murder on our judge.”

“Thank God he’s not that good a shot,” Abdalla added.

Nathaniel Richmond is the father of Ma’Lik Richmond, one of two former Steubenville High School football players convicted of raping a drunken 16-year-old girl in August 2012. The case drew national attention and outrage, in part because of the use of social media during the sexual assault. Some Steubenville residents also complained that attempts were made to cover-up the crime to protect the football team

Stringer . / Reuters Protesters upset by the local sheriff's handling of a rape case involving two high school football players gathered in front of the Jefferson County courthouse in Steubenville, Ohio, on Jan. 5, 2013.

Authorities said they don’t believe Monday’s shooting is connected to the rape case. Ma’Lik Richmond’s trial was overseen by a visiting judge from a different county, not Bruzzese. Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin told the AP investigators are still looking for a motive for the shooting.