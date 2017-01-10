Mireya Acierto via Getty Images

Comedian Steve Harvey recently took a jab at Asian men, and it’s certainly nothing to laugh about.

The host poked fun at a 2002 book entitled How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men, along with other self-help books, on Friday’s episode of “Steve Harvey.”

While the book’s title is problematic in that it both patronizes its intended audience and removes agency from women, Harvey decided its major flaw was its premise: There’s just no way someone could be be attracted to Asian men, he declared.

Harvey starts off his commentary about the title by laughing hysterically, saying the book would contain just one page.

“’Excuse me, do you like Asian men?’” he says in the clip, imagining what the author might have written in its pages. “No, thank you.”

To make matters worse, he then wonders what a book called How to Date a Black Woman: A Practical Guide [for] Asian Men would say.

“Same thing. ‘You like Asian men?’” Harvey says. “’I don’t even like Chinese food ... ‘”

Unfortunately, Harvey is far from the only person who doesn’t view Asian men as desirable. A study by dating site OKCupid found that that demographic in particular experiences the most difficulty finding a date on the site. Plus, with the seriously scarce number of lead roles given to Asian men, Hollywood doesn’t seem to think differently, either. Remember, actor Steven Yeun was only the third Asian man to be on the cover of Entertainment Weekly this past November.

Harvey ultimately failed to explain his remarks, only saying an insincere “sorry” to an Asian woman later on in the show, seemingly referring to his previous comments.

So, yeah, we’re still waiting on that apology, Steve.