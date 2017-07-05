Steve Scalise Readmitted To ICU In Serious Condition Over Concerns Of Infection

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), who has been recovering from injuries inflicted by a gunman who opened fire on a GOP team baseball practice, was moved back into the intensive care unit, his team said late Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for Scalise tweeted on Wednesday that he was being readmitted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center’s ICU “due to new concerns for infection” and was listed in serious condition.

Update from @MedStarWHC on the condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise: pic.twitter.com/YnEDhiX4gO — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 6, 2017

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Scalise was moved out of the ICU and upgraded from serious to fair condition.

The hospital said in a statement following his release from the ICU in late June that the GOP whip was moved out because of his “continued good progress,” adding that he would be continuing an “extended period of healing and rehabilitation.”

Scalise was one of six people injured when a lone gunman in Alexandria, Virginia, attacked the Republican congressmen in mid-June. Scalise sustained “a single rifle shot to the left hip” that “travelled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs and causing severe bleeding,” according to the hospital. He underwent immediate surgery.

Other victims included two congressmen, a congressional aide, a lobbyist and two police officers. Police fatally shot the shooter, identified as 66-year-old Illinois resident James T. Hodgkinson.