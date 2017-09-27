Action-Movie Star Steven Seagal Believes In Free Speech, But Not 'Disgusting' NFL Protests

Actor Steven Seagal has accused National Football League players who protest by taking a knee during the national anthem of holding the world “hostage.”

The 65-year-old Michigan-born action-movie star, who became a Russian citizen in November 2016, dubbed the pregame protests ― which President Donald Trump has attacked in recent days ― as “outrageous,” “a joke” and “disgusting” during Wednesday’s broadcast of “Good Morning Britain.”

“I believe in free speech, I believe that everyone’s entitled to their own opinion,” said Seagal, speaking live from Moscow.

“But I don’t agree that they should hold the United States of America or the world hostage by taking a venue where people are tuning in to watch a football game and imposing their political views,” he added.

Sputnik Photo Agency / Reuters Russia's President Vladimir Putin granted Steven Seagal, whose father was Russian, Russian citizenship in November 2016.

Seagal also said he respected the American flag and has risked his life “countless times” for it. But he said he didn’t “understand or agree” with the protests, which he called “an outrage.”

The actor also rubbished reports that the Russian government had sought to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“For anyone to think that (Russian President) Vladimir Putin had anything to do with fixing the elections, or even that the Russians have that kind of technology, is stupid,” he said.