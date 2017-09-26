Aerosmith has canceled a handful of upcoming performances, citing Steven Tyler’s “unexpected medical issues.”

Tyler shared a statement from the band on Twitter Tuesday confirming the news. His statement was also posted on Aerosmith’s website.

The rocker announced that the group’s four upcoming shows in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico would be canceled.

While the statement does not include specific details about Tyler’s medical condition, the band did assure fans the singer is “expected to make a full recovery.”

“With proper treatment he will be back on his feet soon rocking the world,” the statement reads.

“I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances,” Tyler said in the statement. “I promise I’ll be back ...unfortunately health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows.”