Stevie Wonder Opens Hurricane Benefit By Slamming Climate Change Deniers

Music legend Stevie Wonder wants people who don’t believe in climate change to open their eyes.

“Anyone who believes there’s no such thing as global warming must be blind or unintelligent,” he said on Tuesday evening at the “Hand in Hand” telethon for hurricane relief.

Wonder, of course, has been blind since shortly after birth.

Along with highlighting the devastating effects of climate change, Wonder also appealed for people to love each other and the planet.

“When love goes into action, it preferences no color of skin, no ethnicity, no religious beliefs, no sexual preferences and no political persuasions,” he said. “It just loves.”

Wonder then launched into “Lean On Me,” backed by the Houston Gospel Choir.