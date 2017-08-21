Strength in Numbers: Celebrities Hit Back Against Cancer

Every now and then, you get a call to go to an event that’s about more than number crunching, or businesses pushing their agendas. It’s not another innovation incubation or place to glean the latest trends in artificial intelligence or clean tech. It’s not to congratulate the most up and coming entrepreneurs in America, or celebrate the business elite. It’s one of those occasions that reminds you of our humanity and how much can be given back to those in need through collaboration.

What was the event in question? A simple get together of VIPs who want to make a difference, supporting cancer on August 6 in Burbank, CA. It was a balmy summer evening in which LA Clippers Power Forward, Matt Barnes and legendary Snoop Dogg, hosted the fourth (now annual), Celebrity Flag Football Game at the John Burroughs High School in Burbank, CA. Through the organization Athletes vs. Cancer, he’s making a powerful difference through celebrity and top athlete collaboration.

About Teen Cancer

This year alone, approximately 10,270 children under 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States, and around 5,000 adolescents aged 15 to 19. It’s not all that common in children and teens, but still remains the second biggest killer after accidents. As Roger Daltrey powerfully said, “The disease should be a mere comma in the lives of young people, not a devastating full stop.”

Partnering with hospitals across America to develop specialized facilities and life-saving services for children and teens with cancer, Teen Cancer America is stepping up to the plate fighting this disease in young adults head on. They aim to allow kids to be kids while fighting against cancer, and helping to build environments within hospitals that are teen-friendly, with pediatricians that provide age-targeted care. This improves outcome and survival rates for those who suffer from this disease.

Athletes Against Cancer

The Flag Football game saw over 1,000 fans coming together to rally around a cause, and of course, catch a glimpse of their favorite athletes and celebrities, playing in support of Athletes Against Cancer. And it was a star-studded event. Co-hosted by Snoop Dogg, some of the celebs making up the teams included Chris Paul, Glen Davis, Metta World Peace and Kareem Rush.