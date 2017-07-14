TRAVEL
07/14/2017 05:11 pm ET

Woman Flawlessly Retakes Her Study Abroad Photos, 30 Years Later

Travel goals. 👏

By Suzy Strutner
Courtesy Lisa Werner
Strasbourg, France

Talk about a throwback. 

California-based photographer Lisa Werner traveled to Europe this summer to meet up with relatives, making stops in France and Germany. Before the trip, she scanned some old photos from when she took a language course there from 1986 to 1987. She made it her mission to retake the photos in the same locations, which she says was surprisingly easy.

“I felt like I was on a fun Easter egg hunt across Europe,” Werner told HuffPost. “I had no trouble finding the exact spots.”

Courtesy Lisa Werner
Strasbourg, France
Courtesy Lisa Werner
Strasbourg, France
Courtesy Lisa Werner
Strasbourg, France
Courtesy Lisa Werner
Heidelberg, Germany

Werner recaptured the photos with impressive continuity, even recruiting bystanders to mimic the exact placement of people in her old photo on a German bridge.

She shared details behind each image on her blog, pointing out how much a tree has grown across the river in one photo from Strasbourg, France.

Werner plans to visit the same places when she’s 87, too. We can’t wait for the result. 

Courtesy Lisa Werner
Heidelberg, Germany
Courtesy Lisa Werner
Mainz, Germany
Courtesy Lisa Werner
Mainz, Germany
Courtesy Lisa Werner
Cologne, Germany

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

The Best Travel Photos Of 2016
Suggest a correction
Suzy Strutner Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Photography France Europe Germany Strasbourg
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
Woman Flawlessly Retakes Her Study Abroad Photos, 30 Years Later

CONVERSATIONS