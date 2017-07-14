Woman Flawlessly Retakes Her Study Abroad Photos, 30 Years Later

Talk about a throwback.

California-based photographer Lisa Werner traveled to Europe this summer to meet up with relatives, making stops in France and Germany. Before the trip, she scanned some old photos from when she took a language course there from 1986 to 1987. She made it her mission to retake the photos in the same locations, which she says was surprisingly easy.

“I felt like I was on a fun Easter egg hunt across Europe,” Werner told HuffPost. “I had no trouble finding the exact spots.”

Courtesy Lisa Werner Strasbourg, France

Courtesy Lisa Werner Strasbourg, France

Courtesy Lisa Werner Strasbourg, France

Courtesy Lisa Werner Heidelberg, Germany

Werner recaptured the photos with impressive continuity, even recruiting bystanders to mimic the exact placement of people in her old photo on a German bridge.

She shared details behind each image on her blog, pointing out how much a tree has grown across the river in one photo from Strasbourg, France.

Werner plans to visit the same places when she’s 87, too. We can’t wait for the result.

Courtesy Lisa Werner Heidelberg, Germany

Courtesy Lisa Werner Mainz, Germany

Courtesy Lisa Werner Mainz, Germany