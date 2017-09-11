Stunning Portrait Series Disrupts Society's Notions Of Feminine Sexuality

Amber Rose's Most Kickass Feminist Moments

When she and her crew made a feminist statement at the VMAs.

Rose, Blac Chyna, Rose's assistant <a href="https://instagram.com/thatsbenji/">Benji Carlisle</a> and another friend showed up to the 2015 VMAs in <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/amber-rose-blac-chyna-vmas-2015_55e39484e4b0aec9f3539ce5">outfits covered with cruel words that have been used to describe them, including</a> "slut," "bitch," "whore," "faggot" and "gold digger." <br><br>“They call us sluts and whores all the time, so we just embrace it,” Rose said during an <a href="http://www.ew.com/article/2015/08/30/amber-rose-blac-chyna-vmas-red-carpet">interview before the show</a>. “I have slut written across my vagina.”

