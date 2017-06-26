Supreme Court To Decide Whether Businesses Can Deny Service To Gay Couples

The Supreme Court will tackle a case about a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in Colorado on religious grounds, it announced Monday.

A same-sex couple visited Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colorado, in 2012 asking for a rainbow-colored wedding cake. The owner told them he couldn’t contribute to a same-sex marriage.

The case, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, has come before the court several times before with no action. Most recently, the court put off any decision in March.