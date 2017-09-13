President Donald Trump’s travel ban nabbed another partial win in the Supreme Court.
Justices on Tuesday granted a request from the administration that it block a federal appeals court ruling from last week that would have limited the scope of the ban. Namely, it would have exempted refugees from the 120-day ban if their cases had already been assigned to refugee resettlement agencies. As many as 24,000 people could have been affected.
After taking office, Trump tried twice to instate a travel ban preventing travelers and refugees from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Both were overturned in federal court until the Supreme Court agreed in June to review the ban this October. A partially-instated ban has been in effect since that decision, which only allows refugees with a “bona-fide” relationship to a family member in the U.S. or a U.S. entity would be allowed entry.
The question of resettlement agencies and extended family members thereafter became a major point of confusion. Resettlement agency directors originally believed that they would counted as a U.S. entities, some told HuffPost in June, but the Justice Department later clarified that those groups didn’t qualify.
The justices are scheduled to hear arguments on October 10. Meanwhile, the 90-day travel ban expires late September and the 120-day refugee ban lapses one month later.
Shortly after Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling, the New York Times reported that the administration is also reportedly considering slashing the annual refugee resettlement cap to below 50,000 ― the lowest it will have been since 1980 ― according to the New York Times. President Barack Obama had raised it from 70,000 to 110,000 while in office.
