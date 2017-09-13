President Donald Trump’s travel ban nabbed another partial win in the Supreme Court.

Justices on Tuesday granted a request from the administration that it block a federal appeals court ruling from last week that would have limited the scope of the ban. Namely, it would have exempted refugees from the 120-day ban if their cases had already been assigned to refugee resettlement agencies. As many as 24,000 people could have been affected.

After taking office, Trump tried twice to instate a travel ban preventing travelers and refugees from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Both were overturned in federal court until the Supreme Court agreed in June to review the ban this October. A partially-instated ban has been in effect since that decision, which only allows refugees with a “bona-fide” relationship to a family member in the U.S. or a U.S. entity would be allowed entry.

The question of resettlement agencies and extended family members thereafter became a major point of confusion. Resettlement agency directors originally believed that they would counted as a U.S. entities, some told HuffPost in June, but the Justice Department later clarified that those groups didn’t qualify.

The justices are scheduled to hear arguments on October 10. Meanwhile, the 90-day travel ban expires late September and the 120-day refugee ban lapses one month later.