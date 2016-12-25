Guy Records Heartwarming Moment He Surprised His Mom For Christmas

What makes driving over 600 miles to visit your mom for Christmas even more special? The element of surprise, of course.
The above video showing the moment a man’s mother realizes that the special delivery she was expecting is actually her son is an absolute joy to watch.
Honorable mention goes to the man’s family members, all of whom he said in a Reddit post Saturday had managed to keep the surprise holiday visit a secret.
