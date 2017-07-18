SURVEY: 90% of Singles Would Rather Do This, Than Have Sex

The digital courting process usually begins with a swipe or a smile, then advances to an email or text message, with some hopping on a phone call and others deciding to take the plunge to meet IRL.

A new Conversation Nation survey conducted by online dating site Plenty of Fish, has revealed that a huge majority of singles would rather talk all night and have a great conversation, than have sex all night with someone they’re dating.

As an online dating expert and relationship coach, I can’t stress enough how important the fine art of conversation is while dating. Since some singles get nervous on a date and default to a conversation about their ex or bad dates, I take it further and provide a list of conversation topics that will lead to better communication and the opportunity to get to know someone for more than just “face value.”

A newly released Conversation Nation survey analyzed thousands of singles in the United States and found that 87% of singles found someone more attractive after having a good conversation.

With dating online and on mobile apps, I urge singles to schedule a pre-date phone date to last 20 minutes or less. At the end of 20 minutes, it’s time to schedule a date to meet, or wish the other person well.

POF, who recently re-released their mobile dating app and this survey of over 2000 singles in the United States, found that 74% of singles benefited from “small talk,” so talk isn’t cheap it ranks at the top of the dating totem pole and can lead you into the arms of someone you just might match well with.

If you're wondering if you should send that cute emoji to your digital crush at the end of your text, know that while it’s popular for now, that might not always be the case.

It turns out that old-fashioned traditional hand written love letters may be on their way out too. In my opinion, go against the trend and write that letter, pick up a card and send it to your sweetheart. You’ll stand out among the others who can’t get past just texting for a date.

So what should singles be doing now to strike a conversation?

According to a press release, POF’s new “Spark” in-app feature enables users to easily initiate a conversation. Here’s how it works. Users can pick up and drag a new conversation icon over any aspect of a potential date’s profile, and then quote and comment on any content – from photos, to anything a member has written about themselves.

So whether you’re online or offline, communication is the way to his or her heart.

Wishing you much love and joy in cyberspace, or wherever you may swipe or roam.