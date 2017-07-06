STYLE
Sweatproof Foundations To Get You Through The Summer

Get that dewy-look without the sweat.

By Amanda Pena

Is it really summer if your foundation isn’t trickling down the side of your face? We’ve all been there, testing out foundations hoping that one of them delivers their sweatproof guarantee.

The goal to be left without creases, uneven patches and streaky makeup. So, we rounded up some of the best tried and true sweatproof foundations that are sure to last. Or at least until the clock strikes midnight.

1. L’ORÉAL Infallible Pro-Matte 24HR Foundation

Target.com

Get it here for $9.79.

2. Hourglass Immaculate® Liquid Powder Foundation

Sephora.com

Get it here for $56.

3. Tarte Clay Stick Foundation

Sephora.com

Get it here for $39.

4. MAC Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation

Maccosmetics.com

Get it here for $34.

5. Maybelline® FIT ME!® Matte + Poreless Foundation

Target.com

Get it here for $5.99.

6. Revlon ColorStay Liquid Makeup for Combination/Oily

Amazon.com

Get it here for $9.26.

7. Rimmel Stay Matte Liquid Mousse Foundation

Ulta.com

Get it here for $4.99.

