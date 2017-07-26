Türk Kahvesi Cihangir Coffee Shop - A Hidden Gem in Istanbul

Tucked away on a quiet side street in the heart of Istanbul is a hidden gem, Türk Kahvesi Cihangir Coffee House. A cozy coffee space lit by colorful Turkish lamps and kept with the company of happy neighborhood cats. It is run is run by a woman named Asena, a smiling Turkish woman with an old soul. It feels more like you’re sitting in her living room than a coffee shop - with the soft lighting and Turkish music playing quietly in the background. It is an atmosphere that is hard to find, something special hangs in the air.

With an amazing selection of teas and coffees that Asena sources from the local spice market in the Grand Bazaar - her teas come from the north area of Turkey and are unlike anything I had tried before. I sat in her coffee shop one Summer evening while passing through Istanbul and had a chance to chat with her.

Asena - The Shop Owner

Asena is a female entrepreneur, an uncommon thing in Turkey - having retired from a corporate job after many years, she set out on her own to follow her passion. “I have a serving soul and love to connect with people.” she said as I sat chatting with her. Asena does everything herself here, from the sourcing of her teas & coffees, running her instagram (@Turkkahvesicihangir) to carrying trays of confectionaries to the tables of her regular neighborhood customers.

“We are very friendly here, if I want to go home and you are still here - I will leave the key for you to close up. Just don’t expect me to be here in the morning to open it early.”

Everything Asena does and serves carries an air of happiness with it, try her Osmanli Çayi (Ottoman Tea) or Dag Çayi (Mountain Tea). Next time you are Istanbul and are looking to experience something a little off the beaten path, visit Asena and her Türk Kahvesi Coffee Shop in the Cihangir neighborhood of Istanbul.