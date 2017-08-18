Tackling Encrypted Messaging With A Decentralized Solution

Throughout the past year, the controversial topic of encrypted messaging has galvanized those on both sides of the issue. Many countries, including the United Kingdom, have proposed legislation that will ban encrypted messaging services in an effort to combat terrorism and bolster national security efforts.

However, many in the world rely on encrypted messaging services to elude controlled speech instituted by their governments that require a clandestine way to communicate freely. Technology companies have taken advantage of the worldwide interest in encrypted messaging services, with WhatsApp, Cyphr, and other industry leaders implementing encrypted messaging services.

Even the recently burgeoning blockchain technology industry has gotten involved in the encrypted messaging space, leveraging the decentralized protocols to enhance the effectiveness of their product. Meet World Wide Anonymous Messaging (WWAM), who aims to be the leading global, anonymous, decentralized messaging protocol with zero knowledge of its users.

Xavier, one of the founders of WWAM, stated, “ We want users to be able to communicate with each other, without registering their private information. WWAM will negate the need for a central server, and will not store the users contacts, preferences, messages and history”. The industry is already witnessing multiple use cases of this type of protocol, which will be applied here and used for instant messaging, with the scope to replace emails or act as a means of spreading immutable messages worldwide.

WWAM seeks to make it impossible for communication between users to be compromised by ensuring mandatory encryption, with unencrypted messages automatically rejected by the network. The nodes will have zero knowledge about the users on the platform, and they will not be able to read messages and content. Users will not be required to register to use WWAM, thereby rendering login and password combinations useless. Additionally, there will be no central server to store private information, and all messages will stay in the blockchain. “Our goals are extensive, but achievable. We feel that we will benefit individuals and corporations that deal with very sensitive information. It will also be useful for the average user, with concerns about their data being exposed or breached when using traditional messaging protocols”, Xavier explained.

The fusion of emerging technologies makes services like WWAM very intriguing; can we combine the decentralization of the blockchain protocol effectively with the power of cryptography? With the heightened state of governing bodies looking into blocking encryption services, the decentralization of the encrypted messaging may just be the saving grace that those in the need for private messaging have been hoping for.