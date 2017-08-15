Taco Bell Flips Breakfast Inside Out With Their NEW Naked Egg Taco

Earlier this year, Taco Bell showcased one of the most revolutionary menu items ever created when it began testing the Naked Egg Taco, a breakfast taco held together with a fried egg shell. Now, starting August 31, the Naked Egg Taco will become a permanent addition to Taco Bell menus across the nation.

Taco Bell fans went crazy after tasting this game-changing breakfast item for the first time back in April, and we can see why — it's filled with deliciously crispy potatoes, your choice of bacon or sausage, and melty cheese.

Still, developing a fried egg shell for this reinvented breakfast staple is a perfect example of Taco Bell sitting on the cutting edge of culinary innovation and experience, a mission that Liz Matthews, Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, plans to accomplish.

“Shell innovation is at the core of where we experiment—whether it’s crispy chicken, biscuits, or waffles that wrap up menu item classics,” Matthews said. “We bring our fans crave-able and unexpected food experiences that leave them wanting more.”

Adding to a list of already unforgettable brand experiences across the nation — like the Taco Bell Cantinas that offer full-on wedding services — Taco Bell is now putting restaurant reservations on the table.

On August 17, Taco Bell and OpenTable will give fans in select cities a chance to reserve a table for “Bell & Breakfast,” a brunch-themed event featuring the Naked Egg Taco prior to its official launch on August 31.

Better mark your calendars for breakfast Taco Bell-style.

