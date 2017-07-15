Brawl Breaks Out In Taiwanese Parliament As Lawmakers Throw Water Balloons And Chairs

Tensions boiled over in Taiwan’s parliament this week as lawmakers from opposing parties physically assaulted each other, throwing chairs, water balloons and punches in two consecutive days of chaos.

The fighting, which reportedly began on Thursday and continued on Friday, stemmed from budget proposals for an infrastructure development plan put forward by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, led by President Tsai Ing-wen.

DPP representatives attempted to intervene after members of the opposition Kuomintang party took the floor, triggering the chaos. The session was subsequently adjourned.

Video shows legislators knocking each other to the ground, shouting, spraying water across the room and striking each other as Taiwanese Premier Lin Chuan looks on.

SAM YEH via Getty Images Taiwanese legislators fight in parliament on Aug. 2, 2013.

This isn’t a first in Taiwan’s parliament, or even a second. Or a third. Or a fourth.

In May 2007, disagreements over an electoral reform bill ended in violence as rival representatives lunged at one another.

In July 2010, controversy over a trade deal with China resulted in a massive fight in parliament, landing two lawmakers in the hospital.

In August 2013, politicians physically attacked each other before voting on whether to authorize a national referendum regarding the continued construction of a power plant.