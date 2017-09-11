Tamir Rice's Mother Is Developing A Film About Her Son

A new film chronicling the events of Tamir Rice’s death is in the works, with his mother involved in development.

Samaria Rice has teamed up with Blue Angel Entertainment to produce “12: The Tamir Rice Story,” Shadow and Act reported. The film will be co-written by Rice, Korstiaan Vandiver and Danielle Marshay Lee. Lee and Vandiver will also be co-directing the film.

Vandiver is an up-and-coming director whose first feature film, “Underwater,” is set for release in 2018. Lee is an actress who starred in a short by Vandiver called “Fate” earlier this year.

“I’m honored and very grateful to [Vandiver and Lee] for believing in me and this legacy for Tamir,” Rice said in a statement to Shadow and Act.