Tamir Rice's Mother Is Developing A Film About Her Son

"12: The Tamir Rice Story" will explore the boy's death at the hands of police.

A new film chronicling the events of Tamir Rice’s death is in the works, with his mother involved in development.

Samaria Rice has teamed up with Blue Angel Entertainment to produce “12: The Tamir Rice Story,” Shadow and Act reported. The film will be co-written by Rice, Korstiaan Vandiver and Danielle Marshay Lee. Lee and Vandiver will also be co-directing the film. 

Vandiver is an up-and-coming director whose first feature film, “Underwater,” is set for release in 2018. Lee is an actress who starred in a short by Vandiver called “Fate” earlier this year. 

“I’m honored and very grateful to [Vandiver and Lee] for believing in me and this legacy for Tamir,” Rice said in a statement to Shadow and Act

Tamir died in 2014 at the age of 12 after a police officer shot him, mistaking the toy he was holding for a gun. Officers said they believed Tamir was a man in his 20s, and that they repeatedly asked the preteen to show his hands. However, surveillance video showed patrolman Timothy Loehmann opening fire within two seconds of arriving on the scene. In 2015, an Ohio grand jury failed to indict Loehmann for killing Tamir. 

