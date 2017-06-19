Tattooed Mom Shuts Down Suggestion That She's Not The Motherhood 'Type'

Mothers are meant to sacrifice every aspect of themselves, to fulfill their role.

Mothers aren’t allowed expensive bags, or shopping trips out, or to have a fresh manicure every few weeks.

Mothers aren’t meant to have tattoos, or coloured hair or piercings.

Mothers aren’t supposed to have histories of being reckless, feckless or just plain fun.

Mothers aren’t meant to have had a colourful life of experiences before they bear children, they are expected to forget their identity to raise someone else.