Taylor Swift Cuts The BS And Announces New Album, 'Reputation'

Taylor Swift gives a damn about her reputation.

The singer revealed on Wednesday that her sixth studio album will be titled “Reputation,” with its first official single dropping Thursday, Aug. 24.

After going dark on social media last week, Swift has been teasing new music with cryptic posts of a slithering snake, presumably poking fun at the emojis that have filled the pop star’s mentions in the wake of her various celebrity feuds.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Apart from her collaboration with Zayn Malik, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” released earlier this year, the new single will be the first track we’ve heard from Swift since she dropped “1989,” which went on to win a Grammy for Album of the Year.